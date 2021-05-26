UK reiterates support for two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday he reiterated Britain’s commitment to a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

“Reiterated the (UK’s) commitment to a two-state solution, the importance of a stronger nuclear deal with Iran & our commitment to Israel’s security in my meeting with @Gabi_Ashkenazi,” Raab said on Twitter.

“Vital we make progress towards a more positive future for Israelis and Palestinians.”

