.
.
.
.
Language

Israel says Iran’s new President Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear program

Yesh Atid party leader, Yair Lapid, speaks to the media in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
A file photo shows Yair Lapid, speaks to the media in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, June 7, 2021. (Reuters/ Ronen Zvulun)

Israel says Iran’s new President Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear program

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israel on Saturday condemned Iran’s newly-elected president Ebrahim Raisi, saying he was its most extreme president yet and committed to quickly advancing Tehran’s nuclear program.

“Iran’s new president, known as the Butcher of Tehran, is an extremist responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians. He is committed to the regime’s nuclear ambitions and to its campaign of global terror,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A separate statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry said Raisi’s election should “prompt grave concern among the international community.”

Israel’s new government, sworn in on Sunday, has said it would object to the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and its arch-foe, Iran.

Israel sees a nuclear-armed Iran as an existential threat. Tehran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Toeing the policy line set by the administration of Israel’s former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, the foreign ministry said: “More than ever, Iran’s nuclear program must be halted immediately, rolled back entirely and stopped indefinitely.”

“Iran’s ballistic missile program must be dismantled and its global terror campaign vigorously countered by a broad international coalition.”

Raisi, a hardline judge who is under US sanctions for human rights abuses, secured victory as expected on Saturday in Iran’s presidential election after a contest marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions.

Read more:

Parties to Iran nuclear deal to hold formal meeting on Sunday, says EU

Nuclear deal must await new Iran government, IAEA chief tells La Repubblica

UAE congratulates Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi for presidential election win

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Lebanese security forces foil drug smuggling operation to Saudi Arabia Lebanese security forces foil drug smuggling operation to Saudi Arabia
US-sanctioned judge Ebrahim Raisi named new Iran president  US-sanctioned judge Ebrahim Raisi named new Iran president 
Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercept Houthi drones hours after foiled attack Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercept Houthi drones hours after foiled attack
In Iran’s low-turnout election, many voters appear to stay home In Iran’s low-turnout election, many voters appear to stay home
Palestinians cancel deal for soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel Palestinians cancel deal for soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel
UAE to ban entry of travelers on flights from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia UAE to ban entry of travelers on flights from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More