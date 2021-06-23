Iran says US websites seizure ‘not constructive’ for nuclear talks

Tehran warned Wednesday that the US seizure of websites run by Iran-linked media was “not constructive” for ongoing talks on bringing Washington back into a landmark nuclear deal.

“We are using all international and legal means to... condemn... this mistaken policy of the United States,” the director of the president’s office, Mahmoud Vaezi, told reporters.

“It appears not constructive when talks for a deal on the nuclear issue are under way.”

The US seized 33 websites used by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union and three websites operated by the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia, the US Justice Department said.

US law enforcement seized control of the websites of two Iranian state-controlled news groups, Press TV and Al-Alam, and of the Al-Masirah TV channel of Yemen’s Houthis, statements posted on the websites showed Tuesday.

