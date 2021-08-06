.
Lebanon's Hezbollah says it fired rockets in response to Israeli air strikes

Smoke rises as seen from Ibl al-Saqi village in southern Lebanon, August 6, 2021. (Reuters)
Smoke rises as seen from Ibl al-Saqi village in southern Lebanon, August 6, 2021. (Reuters)

Lebanon's Hezbollah says it fired rockets in response to Israeli air strikes

Reuters

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah organization said it had fired dozens of rockets at open ground near Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms area on Friday in response to Israeli air strikes in Lebanon this week.

In a statement, Hezbollah said the Israeli air strikes had hit open ground in Lebanon.

Rockets were fired towards Israel from southern Lebanon triggering sirens in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Israeli media reported that some of the rockets had been intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

The Israeli military said sirens had sounded in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, and in the Golan Heights, part of territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Rockets fired from Lebanon two days ago drew retaliatory Israeli shelling and air strikes, in an escalation of cross-border hostilities amid friction with Iran.

An Israeli bombs expert, accompanied by two soldiers, inspects the remains of a rocket that was fired at Israel from Lebanon, in Kiryat Shmona, Israel August 4, 2021. (Reuters)
