UNIFL says situation very serious, urges Lebanon, Israel to cease fire

The UN peacekeeping force patrolling the Lebanon-Israel border, UNIFIL, warned of a “very dangerous situation” after the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and the Israeli army traded fire on Friday.

“This is a very dangerous situation, with escalatory actions seen on both sides over the past two days,” it said, adding that it was working to “prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.”

#UNIFIL has detected rocket launches from Lebanon and return artillery fire by Israel. This is a very serious situation and we urge all parties to cease fire. Statement to come. — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) August 6, 2021

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah organization said it had fired dozens of rockets at open ground near Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms area on Friday in response to Israeli air strikes in Lebanon this week.





In a statement, Hezbollah said the Israeli air strikes had hit open ground in Lebanon.

Rockets were fired towards Israel from southern Lebanon triggering sirens in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Israeli media reported that some of the rockets had been intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

