.
.
.
.
Language

UNIFL says situation very serious, urges Lebanon, Israel to cease fire

A UN peacekeeper (UNIFIL) stands as smoke rise in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon May 14, 2021. (Reuters)
A UN peacekeeper (UNIFIL) stands as smoke rise in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon May 14, 2021. (Reuters)

UNIFL says situation very serious, urges Lebanon, Israel to cease fire

Followed Unfollow

AFP & Reuters

Published: Updated:

The UN peacekeeping force patrolling the Lebanon-Israel border, UNIFIL, warned of a “very dangerous situation” after the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and the Israeli army traded fire on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This is a very dangerous situation, with escalatory actions seen on both sides over the past two days,” it said, adding that it was working to “prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.”

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah organization said it had fired dozens of rockets at open ground near Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms area on Friday in response to Israeli air strikes in Lebanon this week.

Lebanon's Hezbollah says it fired rockets in response to Israeli air strikes Middle East Lebanon's Hezbollah says it fired rockets in response to Israeli air strikes


In a statement, Hezbollah said the Israeli air strikes had hit open ground in Lebanon.

Rockets were fired towards Israel from southern Lebanon triggering sirens in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Israeli media reported that some of the rockets had been intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

Read more:

Lebanon's Hezbollah says it fired rockets in response to Israeli air strikes

Lebanon’s President Aoun says Israel’s air strikes show ‘aggression’ escalation

US condemns rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Lebanon's Hezbollah says it fired rockets in response to Israeli air strikes Lebanon's Hezbollah says it fired rockets in response to Israeli air strikes
Apple to scan iPhones for child sex abuse photos Apple to scan iPhones for child sex abuse photos
Top Content
Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca
US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation
Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
COVID-19 vaccines lower chance of being infected with delta variant by half: UK study COVID-19 vaccines lower chance of being infected with delta variant by half: UK study
US COVID-19 cases climb to a six-month high, more than 100,00 cases in a week US COVID-19 cases climb to a six-month high, more than 100,00 cases in a week
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More