.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Top Iran security official says Biden illegally threatened Tehran

  • Font
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani (Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

Top Iran security official says Biden illegally threatened Tehran

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A top Iranian security official accused US President Joe Biden on Saturday of illegally threatening Iran by saying he may consider other options if nuclear diplomacy with Tehran fails.

“The emphasis on using ‘other options’ against (Iran) amounts to threatening another country illegally and establishes Iran’s right to reciprocate ... against ‘available options’,” Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in White House talks on Friday that he was putting “diplomacy first” to try to rein in Iran’s nuclear program but that if negotiations fail he would be prepared to turn to other unspecified options.

The UN atomic watchdog said in a report this month that Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade, a move raising tensions with the West as both sides seek to resume talks on reviving Tehran’s nuclear deal.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico
Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns
Top Content
US conducts drone strike against ‘planner’ of ISIS in Afghanistan after Kabul attack US conducts drone strike against ‘planner’ of ISIS in Afghanistan after Kabul attack
Taliban proposed Turkey run Kabul airport: Erdogan Taliban proposed Turkey run Kabul airport: Erdogan
US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico
Afghans will be able to travel freely in future: Taliban official Afghans will be able to travel freely in future: Taliban official
Taliban say have taken control of sections of Kabul airport, Pentagon denies Taliban say have taken control of sections of Kabul airport, Pentagon denies
US intel reports fail to determine COVID-19 origins, Biden blasts China US intel reports fail to determine COVID-19 origins, Biden blasts China
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More