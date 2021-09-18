Lebanon seizes 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in eastern Bekaa Valley

Lebanese authorities have seized 20 tons of ammonium nitrate -- the same chemical behind a deadly explosion last year at Beirut’s port -- in the eastern Bekaa Valley, state media reported on Saturday.

Ammonium nitrate is an odorless crystalline substance commonly used as a fertilizer that has been the cause of numerous industrial explosions over the decades.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At least 214 people were killed and some 6,500 others wounded on August 4, 2020 when a shipment of the chemical carelessly stocked at the Beirut port for years ignited and caused a massive blast.

On Saturday, the National News Agency (NNA) said security forces raided a fertilizer warehouse in the eastern Bekaa Valley, considered a hub for smuggling operations between Lebanon and Syria.

Authorities seized 20 tons of the dangerous chemical stored inside a truck parked at the warehouse, the NNA said, adding the material was transported to a “safe place”.

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, who visited the Bekaa Valley on Saturday, called on security forces to conduct a sweep of the area.

“We must do our best to move these materials to a safer place away from exposure to heat and sun” to avoid a “catastrophe”, the NNA quoted him as saying.

The company that owns the ammonium nitrate said that the fertilizer was intended for agricultural use.

“One of our employees informed the relevant authorities that we have ammonium nitrate, so they raided the warehouses on Friday,” one of the company heads told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The name of the firm that owns the fertilizer has not been made public pending investigations.

“We have been working in the feed and fertilizer industry for 40 years,” the company official added.

When combined with fuel oils, ammonium nitrate creates a potent explosive widely used in the construction industry, but also by insurgent groups for improvised explosives.

Lebanese authorities are still investigating the circumstances in which hundreds of tons of the chemical ended up in the Beirut port for years, before the monster explosion that levelled swathes of the city.

Read more:

Lebanon receives $1.139 bln from International Monetary Fund: Statement

Six months on Lebanon’s south coast oil spill cleanup nears completion

WHO director: Lebanon’s brain drain threat to health sector