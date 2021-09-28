Sudan says five security officers killed in clash with ISIS-linked group

Five Sudanese security officers were killed in a clash during a raid on an ISIS-linked group on Tuesday, a statement by the general intelligence service said.

Security forces arrested “11 foreign terrorists from different nationalities” in the raid, the statement added.

Sudan is led by a civilian-military administration under an August 2019 power-sharing deal signed after president Omar al-Bashir’s ouster by the military in April that year following mass protests against his iron-fisted rule.

Sudan’s government said it thwarted a September 21 coup attempt involving military officers and civilians linked to the regime of imprisoned Bashir. At least 11 officers were among those arrested.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has since called for reforms within the army, a highly sensitive issue in Sudan.

A transition to full civilian rule has remained shaky, reeling from deep fragmentation among political factions, economic woes and a receding role for civilian leaders.

Paramilitary leader and Burhan’s deputy in the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has pointed a finger of blame at politicians after the failed coup.

“Politicians are the main cause behind coups because they have neglected the average citizen... and are more concerned fighting over how they can stay in power,” Daglo said.

