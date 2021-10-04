Cyclone Shaheen kills six people in Iran, three in Oman

Six people died due to Tropical Cyclone Shaheen in Iran, an Iranian official said on Sunday about the storm which also killed three in Oman.

“Despite the measures taken by the government to control the storm in Sistan-Baluchestan province, unfortunately, six of our compatriots lost their lives in the port of Chabahar,” Vice Speaker of Parliament Ali Nikzad said.

Oman’s authorities downgraded the Tropical Cyclone Shaheen to a tropical storm. Its center has made landfall on Sunday night and its wind speeds were estimated at 102-116 kilometers per hour.

Shaheen has so far killed three people, two Asian workers and a child, with one person remaining missing, according to Oman’s state news agency.

When Shaheen's eye crossed land, it was carrying winds of between 120-150 kilometers per hour and throwing up waves of up to 10 meters, Oman's authorities said.

Electricity has been cut off to the state of Suwaiq as a precaution as it is witnessing torrential rains.

Oman has cancelled all scheduled flights in and out of the country and suspended schools.

