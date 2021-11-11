Iran ready for ‘good agreement’ at nuclear talks in Vienna: FM

Iran is prepared to reach a “good agreement” in nuclear deal negotiations due to start in Vienna at the end of the month, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday.

Amir-Adollahian said chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri “engaged in successful talks in Europe”. Bagheri has so far traveled to France and Germany and will visit Britain on Thursday.

“At the negotiating table in Vienna, we are ready to deliver a good agreement. The return of all parties to their commitments is an important and leading principle,” Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter.

Talks to revive the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal are set to resume on November 29.

Negotiations over reviving the nuclear accord had previously stalled since the election of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in June.

Since taking office, Raisi appointed several other hardline officials to his cabinet in a move experts say is intended to pressure the US into making concession in the nuclear talks.

US Secretary of State Antony Blink said in September that time was running out for Iran to return to the nuclear deal. And Washington has warned of a “Plan B” in case diplomacy failed with Iran, without specifying details of said plan.

