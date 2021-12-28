Blast heard in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley

An explosion rocked the outskirts of a town in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley on Tuesday which two sources familiar with the matter said was caused by Hezbollah detonating old munitions.

A Lebanese Army spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

The explosion took place on the outskirts of the town of al-Nabi Sheet near the mountainous Syrian border, local media reported.

Videos shared online showed a column of smoke rising above a mountainous area.

