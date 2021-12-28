.
Blast heard in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley

People raise an Iranian flag, as they gather to welcome tankers carrying Iranian fuel, upon their arrival from Syria in the city of Baalbeck, in Lebanon's Bekaa valley, on September 16, 2021. (AFP)
People raise Hezbollah flags, as they gather to welcome tankers carrying Iranian fuel, upon their arrival from Syria in the city of Baalbeck, in Lebanon's Bekaa valley, on September 16, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

An explosion rocked the outskirts of a town in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley on Tuesday which two sources familiar with the matter said was caused by Hezbollah detonating old munitions.

A Lebanese Army spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

The explosion took place on the outskirts of the town of al-Nabi Sheet near the mountainous Syrian border, local media reported.

Videos shared online showed a column of smoke rising above a mountainous area.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
