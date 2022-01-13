UAE condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia during Security Council meeting

The United Arab Emirates has condemned the repeated Iran-backed Houthi militia attacks targeting of Saudi Arabia, according to a new statement made during an international Security Council meeting.

The statement was issued by Lana Nusseibeh, the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.

Over the years, Houthi attacks have threatened stability in the Kingdom through routine drone and missile threats.

The UAE's ambassador stressed in her speech that the use of these weapons is in “clear and repeated violation of the arms embargoes under UN resolution 2216.”

The resolution imposes a targeted arms embargo against individuals or entities designated by the Council, resulting in an asset freeze and travel ban.

Nusseibeh also underlined the importance of “stopping the hostilities carried out by the Houthi militia” to ensure progress in seeking an end to the Yemeni crisis.

In light of the civilian deaths, gender-based violence and lack of access to basic human facilities, the UN Security Council established a Hodeida Agreement in 2018 that aims to find solutions to these issues.

Referring to this agreement, the UAE ambassador claimed that the Houthis “continue their daily violations of the ceasefire in al-Hodeidah governorate,” and that they have “obstructed the movements of staff of the United Nations Mission” who are in the area to support the cause.

This stance by the UAE against the developing situation in Yemen comes after a ship with callsign ‘al-Rwabee’ was hijacked by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on January 3, 2022.

She added “the Houthis continue to use speedboats loaded with explosives and sea mines to threaten the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, and we condemn in the strongest terms the Houthi piracy of the civilian ship ‘al-Rwabee’ off the port of Hodeidah, as it is a dangerous escalation against the safety of international navigation in the Red Sea.”

The UAE representative ended her speech with a note of optimism, clarifying that “there is still a window of opportunity to end the crisis,” the latest of which is the peace initiative presented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This intiative includes a nationwide ceasefire that will be implemented under the supervision of the UN, the reopening of Sanaa International Airport, and the allowing of fuel and food imports through the Hodeida port.

