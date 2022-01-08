Houthi piracy of ships off Yemen coast was planned by Iran's IRGC: Arab Coalition

The Arab Coalition said on Saturday that the Iran-backed Houthis continue to violate international navigation in the Red Sea, stressing that the ships that were subjected to Houthi piracy attacks were planned by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, presenting a set of evidence including photos and videos.

The coalition added in a press briefing headed by the Arab Coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki on Saturday, that the militia violated international laws with piracy and kidnappings in international waters

-Developing