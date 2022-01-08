Iran-backed Houthis target civilian infrastructures in Saudi Arabia: Arab Coalition

The Arab Coalition said on Saturday that Iran-back Houthi militia in Yemen deliberately targeted the civilian communications infrastructure in southern Saudi Arabia on Friday evening.

According to an Al Arabiya/AlHadath correspondent, the Houthi militia tried for the third time to target civilian communications with explosive-laden drones.

The Houthis attempts coincide with strikes by the Arab Coalition that inflicted huge losses among the militia in Marib, in central Yemen, and Shabwa over the past few days.

The coalition said its forces carried out several strikes that destroyed six storage and launch sites for drones in Hajja at dawn on Saturday in response to the Houthis’ attacks.

