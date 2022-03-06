Egypt petroleum minister says hike in oil prices negatively affecting country: Report

The big hike in oil prices is negatively affecting Egypt, its petroleum minister Tarek el-Molla was reported as saying by Sky News Arabia on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The whole world is harmed by the current oil prices, we hope these prices will not last for a long period... We hope gas exports compensate for part of the cost of importing oil and petroleum products,” he was quoted as saying by the TV channel.

Read more:

Aramco shares rise to record high as oil tops $100 for first time since 2014

Arab oil producers say OPEC+ should stick to current output agreement

Saudi crude output exceeds 10 mln bpd in Dec; exports fall slightly