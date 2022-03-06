Egypt petroleum minister says hike in oil prices negatively affecting country: Report
The big hike in oil prices is negatively affecting Egypt, its petroleum minister Tarek el-Molla was reported as saying by Sky News Arabia on Sunday.
“The whole world is harmed by the current oil prices, we hope these prices will not last for a long period... We hope gas exports compensate for part of the cost of importing oil and petroleum products,” he was quoted as saying by the TV channel.
