Iran says IRGC members killed in Israeli missile strike in Syria, vows revenge

An Israeli missile strike killed two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria earlier in the week, the IRGC announced on Tuesday, vowing revenge.

The Israeli attack targeted the outskirts of Damascus on Monday, killing IRGC colonels Ehsan Karbalaipour and Morteza Saeednejad, the IRGC said in a statement carried by state media.

“Undoubtedly, the Zionist regime will pay for this crime,” the statement said.

Iran rarely acknowledges deaths of its forces in Syria by Israel, which carries out airstrikes targeting Iranian and Iranian-backed forces in Syria regularly. Tehran typically attributes deaths of its forces in the war-torn country to fighting against extremist groups, such as ISIS.

Syrian state news agency SANA had reported on Monday that Israeli missile strikes killed at least two civilians near Damascus.

