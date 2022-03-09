.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran says IRGC members killed in Israeli missile strike in Syria, vows revenge

  • Font
Members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) marching. (File Photo: AFP)
Members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) marching. (File Photo: AFP)

Iran says IRGC members killed in Israeli missile strike in Syria, vows revenge

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

An Israeli missile strike killed two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria earlier in the week, the IRGC announced on Tuesday, vowing revenge.

The Israeli attack targeted the outskirts of Damascus on Monday, killing IRGC colonels Ehsan Karbalaipour and Morteza Saeednejad, the IRGC said in a statement carried by state media.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Undoubtedly, the Zionist regime will pay for this crime,” the statement said.

Iran rarely acknowledges deaths of its forces in Syria by Israel, which carries out airstrikes targeting Iranian and Iranian-backed forces in Syria regularly. Tehran typically attributes deaths of its forces in the war-torn country to fighting against extremist groups, such as ISIS.

Syrian state news agency SANA had reported on Monday that Israeli missile strikes killed at least two civilians near Damascus.

Read more: Israel says it downed 2 Iranian drones in other countries

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More