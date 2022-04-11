Ramadan 2022: Sunsets, calls to prayer across the Arab world

Sunsets gain new significance for many during the month of Ramadan, with Muslims eagerly anticipating the moment the sun dips over the horizon, marking the end of their hours-long fast.
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began on Saturday (April 2) for most observing countries this year, after the sighting of the first crescent of a new moon.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It involves rigorous fasting every day for about a month.
Fasting during Ramadan involves abstinence from all drink or food from dawn to sunset. Once the sun sets, Muslims have their Iftar which is then followed by prayers.
Festive foods like dates are typically served as appetizers before Iftar.
The crescent moon holds a lot of religious significance as its sighting determines the beginning and the end of the holy month.
