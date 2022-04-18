US ambassador blasts ‘terrorist’ Hezbollah on anniversary of Beirut bombing

The US is pushing back against terrorist groups like Hezbollah, Washington’s envoy to Beirut said Monday, marking 39 years since the Iran-backed group’s Islamic Jihad Organization carried out a suicide bomb attack on the US Embassy in Lebanon.

“We are pushing back against the negative influences of terrorist organizations like Hezbollah, which continues to seek to drive a wedge between us. But we are not daunted,” US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea said.

The suicide bombing was carried out on April 18, 1983, and killed at least 52 people. “These attacks were not against the United States alone; victims included Americans, locally employed Lebanese staff, as well as Lebanese Internal Security Forces officials,” Shea said during a ceremony at the US Embassy, which was moved from Beirut to Awkar following the attacks. “For this reason, today we stand united – as we have for every year since 1983 – honoring those who lost their lives, both Americans and Lebanese, and in renewing our commitment to peace and security in Lebanon.”

Shea said that the US would continue to promote bonds between Washington and Beirut, “particularly in these difficult times,” as the US tries to help the Lebanese people emerge from the current economic crisis.

Hezbollah-affiliated terrorists attacked US Marines and French army barracks the following year, killing 241 Americans and 58 French nationals. It still stands as one of the deadliest attacks against US troops abroad.

“While many years have passed, we will never forget our fallen colleagues. The United States has maintained its resolve to pursue justice for the victims,” Shea said on Monday.

