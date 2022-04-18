US ambassador blasts ‘terrorist’ Hezbollah on anniversary of Beirut bombing
Shea said that the US would continue to promote bonds between Washington and Beirut, “particularly in these difficult times,” as the US tries to help the Lebanese people emerge from the current economic crisis.
The US is pushing back against terrorist groups like Hezbollah, Washington’s envoy to Beirut said Monday, marking 39 years since the Iran-backed group’s Islamic Jihad Organization carried out a suicide bomb attack on the US Embassy in Lebanon.
“We are pushing back against the negative influences of terrorist organizations like Hezbollah, which continues to seek to drive a wedge between us. But we are not daunted,” US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The suicide bombing was carried out on April 18, 1983, and killed at least 52 people. “These attacks were not against the United States alone; victims included Americans, locally employed Lebanese staff, as well as Lebanese Internal Security Forces officials,” Shea said during a ceremony at the US Embassy, which was moved from Beirut to Awkar following the attacks. “For this reason, today we stand united – as we have for every year since 1983 – honoring those who lost their lives, both Americans and Lebanese, and in renewing our commitment to peace and security in Lebanon.”
كلمة السفيرة شيا في الذكرى الـ39 لتفجير السفارة الأميركية في عين المريسة. pic.twitter.com/UHpYqg8Xl5— U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) April 18, 2022
Shea said that the US would continue to promote bonds between Washington and Beirut, “particularly in these difficult times,” as the US tries to help the Lebanese people emerge from the current economic crisis.
Hezbollah-affiliated terrorists attacked US Marines and French army barracks the following year, killing 241 Americans and 58 French nationals. It still stands as one of the deadliest attacks against US troops abroad.
“While many years have passed, we will never forget our fallen colleagues. The United States has maintained its resolve to pursue justice for the victims,” Shea said on Monday.
Read more: US watching closely as Lebanese military court tries civilians
-
With no evidence, Hezbollah chief claims Lebanon letter on Ukraine written by USNasrallah condemned the Lebanese government for denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Middle East
-
US senators urge Biden to hit Lebanon’s politicians, Hezbollah with more sanctions“We believe that sanctions work best when they are coordinated internationally and that US sanctions can be brought to bear against those working against democracy, accountability, and reform in Lebanon, especially Hezbollah and its affiliates,” the senators said. Middle East
-
Top US Republican hits out at Hezbollah, voices concern over situation in LebanonA senior US official was in Beirut during the clashes and almost canceled a scheduled press conference, according to sources familiar with her trip. Middle East
-
US worried about potential collapse in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s missile technologyA senior administration official said the US was prepared to brief Israel’s PM on its approach to the Lebanon-Israel maritime border dispute. Middle East