Iran denies ‘reports of an assassination attempt’ on Qatar’s ambassador in Tehran

Iran’s foreign ministry denied early on Friday what it described as “reports of an assassination attempt” on Qatar’s ambassador to Tehran.

In a statement carried by state news agency IRNA, Iran’s foreign ministry denied “reports of an assassination attempt on the Qatari ambassador to Iran” and called on media outlets to be “careful” in their reporting.

No further details were provided.

The current Qatari ambassador to Tehran is Mohammed bin Hamad al-Hajri.

Iran and Qatar share good relations. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Doha in February where he met with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad. The two countries signed several bilateral cooperation deals during Raisi’s visit.

