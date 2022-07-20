Iran, Syria warn against Turkey's possible offensive

Iran and Syria on Wednesday warned against any military operation by Turkey in Syria.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran's foreign minister, said his country is concerned about a possible Turkish operation in northern Syria.

He made the comments during a joint news conference with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

The situation in Syria was top of the agenda during Tuesday's summit between the Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents in Tehran.

Turkey has threatened to launch a new offensive to secure its southern border.

The planned operation is part of Turkey's efforts to create a safe zone along its border with Syria that would encourage the voluntary return of Syrian refugees.

Erdogan said Wednesday Turkey was determined to “drive out the centers of evil” that target Turkey's security.

Amirabdollahian also called for an unconditional and immediate withdrawal of the US military from Syria.

“The east of Euphrates is one of the main resources of Syria's oil and energy. Unfortunately, in recent years, we have seen Syria's natural resources being looted in the region America has occupied,” he said.

