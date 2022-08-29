.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kuwait urges its citizens in Iraq to leave the country

  • Font
Supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr protest at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq August 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr protest at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq August 29, 2022. (Reuters)

Kuwait urges its citizens in Iraq to leave the country

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Kuwaiti Embassy in Iraq urged its citizens in Iraq to leave the country, Kuwait's state news agency (KUNA) reported late on Monday.

The embassy asked those wishing to travel to Iraq to postpone their plans, following the eruption of clashes between rival Shia groups.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Twelve protesters shot dead in Baghdad Green Zone clashes: New toll

Two killed as Iraq's al-Sadr quits politics, clashes erupt and curfew imposed

Tear gas used against al-Sadr followers in Baghdad

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More