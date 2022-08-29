Shells fired at Baghdad’s Green Zone: Security source

At least seven shells fell Monday in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, a security source said, as chaos erupted after Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr said he was quitting politics.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, could not provide a full assessment of the situation. It was not immediately clear who was behind the shelling, which was followed by the sound of automatic weapons being fired through the Green Zone.

