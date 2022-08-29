.
Shells fired at Baghdad’s Green Zone: Security source

People carry a man amidst a protest of suporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr at the Green Zone, in Baghdad, Iraq August 29, 2022. (Reuters)
People carry a man amidst a protest of suporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr at the Green Zone, in Baghdad, Iraq August 29, 2022. (Reuters)

AFP

Published: Updated:

At least seven shells fell Monday in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, a security source said, as chaos erupted after Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr said he was quitting politics.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, could not provide a full assessment of the situation. It was not immediately clear who was behind the shelling, which was followed by the sound of automatic weapons being fired through the Green Zone.

Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announces hunger strike: State media

Twelve protesters shot dead in Baghdad Green Zone clashes: New toll

Kuwait urges its citizens in Iraq to leave the country

