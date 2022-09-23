Marchers denounce ‘rioters’ as state-organized pro-hijab protests kick off in Iran

State-organized demonstrations to counter nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a woman in police custody kicked off in several Iranian cities on Friday, with marchers calling for the execution of rioters.



Demonstrators condemned the anti-government protesters as “Israel’s soldiers,” live state television coverage showed. They also shouted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” common slogans the country’s clerical rulers use to try and stir up support for authorities.



“Offenders of the Quran must be executed,” the crowds chanted.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Iranians have staged mass demonstrations over the case of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died last week after being arrested by the morality police for wearing “unsuitable attire.”



Amini’s death has reignited anger over issues including restrictions on personal freedoms in Iran, strict dress codes for women and an economy reeling from sanctions.



Iran’s army on Friday sent the toughest warning yet from the authorities to protesters enraged by the death, saying they would “confront the enemies” to ensure security.



The army said “these desperate actions are part of the evil strategy of the enemy to weaken the Islamic regime.”



The military said it would “confront the enemies’ various plots in order to ensure security and peace for the people who are being unjustly assaulted.”



Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi also on Friday warned “seditionists” that their “dream of defeating religious values and the great achievements of the revolution will never be realized,” according to the AsrIran website.



Iran’s clerical rulers fear a revival of the protests that erupted in 2019 over gasoline price rises, the bloodiest in the Islamic Republic’s history. Reuters reported 1,500 people were killed.



In the latest unrest, protesters in Tehran and other cities torched police stations and vehicles as outrage over Amini’s death showed no signs of abating, with reports of security forces coming under attack.



Iranian media reported the arrest of 288 rioters on Thursday.



Read more:

At least 36 killed as Iran protests over Mahsa Amini’s death rage: NGO

Advertisement

Iran’s intelligence ministry warns citizens against attending protests

Iran may disrupt internet for ‘security reasons’ as protests extend to day five