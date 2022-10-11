Iran arrests alleged Mossad spy

Iran has arrested a man for allegedly working with the Israeli Mossad to undermine security in the southern Kerman province, state media reported on Tuesday, citing a judiciary official.

The defendant had planned to carry out “subversive measures” in Kerman before he was arrested by the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ebrahim Hamidi, Kerman’s prosecutor general, was cited by the semi-official Tasnim news agency as saying.

Hamidi did not specify the nationality of the person arrested.

Iran does not recognize Israel and has in the past accused it of attacking nuclear facilities and carrying out assassinations inside Iran.

The announcement comes amid ongoing anti-government protests that erupted across Iran mid-September after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died in police custody.

Iran has arrested several foreign nationals since the protests began. As during past protests, Tehran has blamed the demonstrations on foreign “enemies,” namely the US and Israel.

