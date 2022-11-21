Erdogan says mulling ground operations in Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said that Turkey could launch a ground operation in Syria, following deadly strikes by Ankara and Kurdish militants in northern Syria.
“There is no question that this operation be limited to only an aerial operation,” Erdogan told reporters as he returned to Turkey from Qatar. Turkey on Sunday carried out air strikes against Kurdish militant bases in northern Syria and Iraq. On Monday a strike from Syrian territory killed at least three people, including a child, in a border Turkish town.
