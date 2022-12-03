Iran arrests actress Mitra Hajjar amid unrest: Newspaper

Iranian film star Mitra Hajjar was arrested at her home Saturday, Iran’s Shargh newspaper reported.

“Mitra Hajjar, a film and television actor, was arrested today after a search of her apartment,” said Mehdi Koohian, part of group monitoring arrested artists, Shargh reported.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Protests have swept Iran since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin arrested by the morality police for an alleged breach of the Islamic Republic’s dress code for women.

Thousands of people have been arrested in connection with the protests, including leading figures from the arts, politics and sports.

Last month, Iran arrested actor Hengameh Ghaziani, who expressed solidarity with the protest movement and removed her headscarf in public in an apparent act of defiance, which she filmed and posted on Instagram.

Ghaziani has since been released on bail, according to the Tasnim agency.

Read more:

Iran executes two people on charges of working with Israel: Rights group

Iran says more than 200 people killed in Mahsa Amini protests

UN nuclear chief says Iran ties need to get back on track