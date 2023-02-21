Theme
Jamshid Sharmahd, who is accused by the Iranian government of being a leader of the US-based “Tondar terrorist group” behind a deadly attack in Iran in 2008, attends the first hearing of his trial in the capital Tehran on February 6, 2022. (AFP)
Iranian-German national sentenced to death on charges of ‘corruption on earth'

Iran’s judiciary sentenced Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd to death on charges of “corruption on earth,” the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Tuesday.

Sharmahd, who also has US residency, is accused by Iran of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly 2008 bombing in the country.

