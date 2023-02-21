Iranian-German national sentenced to death on charges of ‘corruption on earth'
Iran’s judiciary sentenced Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd to death on charges of “corruption on earth,” the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Tuesday.
Sharmahd, who also has US residency, is accused by Iran of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly 2008 bombing in the country.
