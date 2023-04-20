Theme
People walk along a deserted street in southern Khartoum on April 19, 2023 amid fighting between Sudan’s regular army and paramilitaries following the collapse of a 24-hour truce. (AFP)
Three flights of Egyptian soldiers arrived in Cairo from Sudan: Egyptian army

Reuters
The Egyptian army said on Thursday that three flights carrying its troops had arrived at a Cairo airbase from Sudan the previous day, confirming an earlier statement by the Sudanese Armed Forces on the return of the soldiers to Egypt.

In a statement, the army also said that other Egyptian troops still in Sudan had reached Egypt’s embassy in Khartoum in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Earlier, Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is battling the Sudanese army, said it had handed over 27 Egyptian soldiers in its custody to the Red Cross on Thursday morning.

The Egyptian troops had been in Sudan to take part in training exercises.

New fighting rattles Sudan’s capital despite truce as residents try to flee

Diplomatic missions in Sudan urge combatants to avoid escalations, cease fire

White House condemns ongoing violence in Sudan

