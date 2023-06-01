US and Saudi Arabia suspend Jeddah talks, slam Sudan’s warring parties

The US and Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced a suspension of the Jeddah talks, citing “repeated serious violations” of the short-term ceasefire and recent ceasefire extension by Sudan’s warring parties.

In a joint statement, Washington and Riyadh criticized the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for their violations of the ceasefire, which have impeded the delivery of badly needed humanitarian aid to civilians.

The US and Saudi Arabia called on both parties to abide by their obligations to protect Sudanese civilians as well as the May 29 five-day ceasefire extension.

“The facilitators have communicated to the parties steps they will need to take to demonstrate meaningful commitment to the Jeddah talks,” the joint statement read.

The US and Saudi Arabia said they stood ready to reconvene the Jeddah talks “once the parties have taken the necessary steps.”

The two criticized the SAF and RSF, who “claim to represent the interests of the Sudanese people, but their actions have added to their suffering and endangered national unity and regional stability.”

Earlier Thursday, the US announced sanctions on companies affiliated with the army and with the RSF.

