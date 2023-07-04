Egypt, Turkey restore diplomatic relations after a decade

Egypt and Turkey have appointed ambassadors to each other’s capitals for the first time in a decade to restore normal diplomatic relations, their foreign ministries announced on Tuesday.



The two nations’ relations broke down in 2013 after Egypt’s then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi led the ouster of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Mursi, an ally of Ankara. Egypt expelled Turkey’s ambassador and accused Ankara of backing organizations bent on undermining the country.



They have not had ambassadors since, though al-Sisi, now Egypt’s president, and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to reinstate them in May.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Amr Elhamamy will become Egypt’s ambassador in Ankara while Turkey nominated Salih Mutlu Sen to become its ambassador in Cairo, the foreign ministries said in a joint statement.



The appointments marked an important milestone in the normalization of relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said following the announcement.



“From now on, our relations will continue to improve rapidly in political, economic and all other fields. This is the will of our president and government,” Fidan told a news conference.



Consultations between senior foreign ministry officials in Ankara and Cairo began in 2021 as Turkey sought better ties with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Saudi Arabia.



Normalization between Ankara and Cairo accelerated after al-Sisi and Erdogan shook hands in Doha at the World Cup in 2022.



After a series of further steps toward rapprochement, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry visited Turkey to show solidarity after the massive earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria in February.



Turkey’s foreign minister made a return visit to Egypt the following month.



Read more:

Turkey, Egypt FMs pledge to reboot ties after decade-long rift

Advertisement

Al-Sisi bestows Order of the Nile, Egypt’s highest honor, to visiting India PM Modi

Turkey rescues migrants, accuses Greece of ‘pushing back’ boats