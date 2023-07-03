Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Migrants wave and shout for help following a failed attempt of crossing to the Greek island of Lesbos as a Turkish Coast Guard boat aproaches them on the waters of the North Aegean Sea, off the shores of Canakkale, Turkey, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Migrants wave and shout for help following a failed attempt of crossing to the Greek island of Lesbos as a Turkish Coast Guard boat aproaches them on the waters of the North Aegean Sea, off the shores of Canakkale, Turkey, March 6, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Turkey rescues migrants, accuses Greece of ‘pushing back’ boats

AFP, Istanbul 
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Turkey has rescued 95 migrants from three overloaded boats in the Aegean Sea, the interior ministry said on Monday, accusing Greece of “pushing back” the dinghies from its shores.

Two inflatable boats carrying 37 people and 47 people respectively were rescued off the Greek island of Lesbos on Saturday, the interior ministry said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Another boat carrying 11 people was spotted near Turkey’s western port city of Izmir the same day, the interior ministry said.

The ministry described all 95 people as “irregular migrants” but provided no details of their countries of origin.

Ankara regularly accuses Greece of pushing migrant boats back into Turkish waters in violation of international law.

Greece accuses Turkey of turning a blind eye to irregular migrants leaving its shores.

Turkey’s latest accusations came just weeks after a fishing trawler carrying hundreds of migrants capsized in Greek waters, leaving at least 82 dead.

Greek coastguards managed to rescue 104 people but as many as 560 others on board may have perished, by some estimates.

The European Union’s border agency, Frontex, said last week it had received “no response” when it offered aerial support to Greek officials before the tragedy.

Read more:

Greece vows to continue ‘strict but fair’ migration policy

Pakistan and African nations call for migrant protections after Greek shipwreck

Greek authorities rescue 145 migrants stranded on Evros River island

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size