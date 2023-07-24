Car runs into Israeli protesters, causing mild injuries: Police

A car drove through a crowd of protesters in central Israel on Monday, lightly injuring three people, Israeli police said.

Judicial reform protests: A car drove through a crowd of protesters in central Israel, lightly injuring three people pic.twitter.com/TtD2zEC9CB — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) July 24, 2023





For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Footage of the car driving into a small crowd on a highway blocked by the protesters was carried by local media.



Police said they were searching for the car that drove off after it hit a number of people.



Read more:

Israel’s parliament ratifies contested law, limiting Supreme Court powers



US calls Israel judicial overhaul 'unfortunate', urges for broader consensus



Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after pacemaker surgery

Advertisement