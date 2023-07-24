Theme
A screengrab showing a car ramming into Israeli protesters. (Screengrab)
Car runs into Israeli protesters, causing mild injuries: Police

Reuters
A car drove through a crowd of protesters in central Israel on Monday, lightly injuring three people, Israeli police said.



Footage of the car driving into a small crowd on a highway blocked by the protesters was carried by local media.

Police said they were searching for the car that drove off after it hit a number of people.

