Car runs into Israeli protesters, causing mild injuries: Police

A car drove through a crowd of protesters in central Israel on Monday, lightly injuring three people, Israeli police said.
Judicial reform protests: A car drove through a crowd of protesters in central Israel, lightly injuring three people pic.twitter.com/TtD2zEC9CB— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) July 24, 2023
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Footage of the car driving into a small crowd on a highway blocked by the protesters was carried by local media.
Police said they were searching for the car that drove off after it hit a number of people.
Read more:
Israel’s parliament ratifies contested law, limiting Supreme Court powers
US calls Israel judicial overhaul 'unfortunate', urges for broader consensus
Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after pacemaker surgery