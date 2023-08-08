Theme
FILE - Trucks loaded with United Nations humanitarian aid for Syria following a devastating earthquake are parked at Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, in Syria's Idlib province, on Feb. 10, 2023.
Trucks loaded with United Nations humanitarian aid for Syria following a devastating earthquake are parked at Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, in Syria’s Idlib province. (File photo: AP)

Syria extends UN humanitarian aid deliveries via two Turkish crossings until Nov. 13

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Syria has extended its permission for the United Nations to deliver humanitarian aid via two Turkish border crossings until November 13, Un Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs spokesperson Eri Kaneko said on Tuesday.

“We greatly welcome the extension of permission by the Government of Syria to utilize the Bab al-Salam and Al Ra'ee border crossings until November 13,” Kaneko said.

After an earthquake killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria in February, Syria allowed the United Nations to use those two border crossings from Turkey to dispatch aid. The approval was due to expire on August 13.

