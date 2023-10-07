UNIFIL says has enhanced ‘counter rocket-launching operations’ in south Lebanon
The United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon said on Saturday it had enhanced its presence in its areas of operations near Lebanon’s southern border with Israel, including “counter rocket-launching operations.”
There have been fears of spillover since Palestinian group Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel.
