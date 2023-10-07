Theme
U.N. peacekeepers patrol on the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border in the southern village of Wazzani with border village Ghajar in the background, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Israeli forces shelled a southern Lebanese border village on Thursday after several explosions were heard in a disputed area where the borders of Syria, Lebanon and Israel meet. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)
UN peacekeepers patrol on the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border in the southern village of Wazzani with border village Ghajar in the background, on July 6, 2023. (AP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

UNIFIL says has enhanced ‘counter rocket-launching operations’ in south Lebanon

Reuters
The United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon said on Saturday it had enhanced its presence in its areas of operations near Lebanon’s southern border with Israel, including “counter rocket-launching operations.”

There have been fears of spillover since Palestinian group Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel.

