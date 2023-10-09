At least 12 missiles launched from Lebanon towards Israel: Correspondent
At least 12 missiles have been launched from Lebanon towards Israel despite warnings to refrain from interfering in the conflict, an Al Arabiya correspondent said on Monday.
Further details have yet to be provided.
Israeli military said it deployed soldiers against suspected infiltration from Lebanon.
“A report was received regarding the infiltration of a number of suspects into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory. IDF soldiers are deployed in the area,” the military said in a statement.
An unnamed source had also told Al Arabiya on Monday that officials in Lebanon had received calls from the West to refrain from getting involved in the ongoing attacks between Israel and the Hamas militant group.
The source also said that caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati was expected to lead talks with foreign officials as well as those within the Hezbollah group in Lebanon in the next few days to discuss the developments in Gaza.
