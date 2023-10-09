Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinians carry their belongings as they walk on a debris-strewn street in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, following a Hamas surprise attack, at Beach refugee camp, in Gaza City, October 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinians carry their belongings as they walk on a debris-strewn street in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, following a Hamas surprise attack, at Beach refugee camp, in Gaza City, October 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Dozens of Palestinians killed and wounded in Israeli strikes on Jabalia Refugee camp

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Gaza’s health ministry said there were dozens of Palestinians killed and wounded in Israeli air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp on Monday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At least 493 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli bombardments on the blockaded enclave since Saturday, according to a ministry death toll published earlier on Monday.

Advertisement

Read more:

Israel closes checkpoints across West Bank, Jerusalem, restricts entry into Al Aqsa

Hamas says Israeli bombings on Gaza killed four Israeli captives

Israel uses YouTube advertisements to convey war messages

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size