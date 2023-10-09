Dozens of Palestinians killed and wounded in Israeli strikes on Jabalia Refugee camp

Gaza’s health ministry said there were dozens of Palestinians killed and wounded in Israeli air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp on Monday.

At least 493 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli bombardments on the blockaded enclave since Saturday, according to a ministry death toll published earlier on Monday.

