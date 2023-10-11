Israel’s Ben Gvir says invasion of Gaza is imminent

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir said on Wednesday that invading Gaza has become imminent, Al Arabiya reported.

He also said that all the residents of Sderot will be armed.



