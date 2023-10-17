Protesters attempt to storm Israeli embassy in Amman

Dozens of protesters attempted to storm the Israeli embassy compound in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday, after a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip killed at least 200 people, an AFP journalist said.



The angry protesters got through a security forces barrier and advanced toward the embassy, but security forces fired tear gas to disperse them, the correspondent said.



