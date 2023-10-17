Theme
Jordanians gather outside King Abdullah Mosque to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Amman, Jordan, on October 17, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Protesters attempt to storm Israeli embassy in Amman

AFP
Published: Updated:
Dozens of protesters attempted to storm the Israeli embassy compound in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday, after a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip killed at least 200 people, an AFP journalist said.

The angry protesters got through a security forces barrier and advanced toward the embassy, but security forces fired tear gas to disperse them, the correspondent said.

