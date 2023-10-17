Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Children injured in an Israeli airstrike react as they receive treatment in the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern of Gaza Strip, on October 17, 2023. (AFP)
Children injured in an Israeli airstrike react as they receive treatment in the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern of Gaza Strip, on October 17, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Former Hamas chief Meshaal calls for protests against Israel across the world

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal called for protests in front of Israeli embassies across the world after Israel’s attack on a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of Palestinians, a statement by the Hamas group said on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

An Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip has left at least 500 people dead, a spokesman for the health ministry in the besieged enclave said.

If confirmed, the attack on the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City would be by far the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008.

Advertisement

Read more:

Russia, UAE request meeting of UN Security Council after strike on Gaza hospital

Free meals for Israeli soldiers divide McDonald’s franchises over Israel-Hamas war

Protesters attempt to storm Israeli embassy in Amman

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size