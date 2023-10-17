Former Hamas chief Meshaal calls for protests against Israel across the world
Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal called for protests in front of Israeli embassies across the world after Israel’s attack on a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of Palestinians, a statement by the Hamas group said on Tuesday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
An Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip has left at least 500 people dead, a spokesman for the health ministry in the besieged enclave said.
If confirmed, the attack on the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City would be by far the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008.
Read more:
Russia, UAE request meeting of UN Security Council after strike on Gaza hospital
Free meals for Israeli soldiers divide McDonald’s franchises over Israel-Hamas war
Protesters attempt to storm Israeli embassy in Amman