Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

At least 4,385 killed, including 1,756 children, in Israeli strikes on Gaza

AFP
At least 4,385 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Israel began bombarding the Palestinian enclave, including 1,756 children, the Hamas-controlled health ministry said Saturday.

The ministry said another 13,561 people had been wounded in the Israeli strikes, which began on October 7.

First of 20 aid trucks enter besieged Gaza through Rafah border crossing with Egypt

