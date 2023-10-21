At least 4,385 killed, including 1,756 children, in Israeli strikes on Gaza

At least 4,385 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Israel began bombarding the Palestinian enclave, including 1,756 children, the Hamas-controlled health ministry said Saturday.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The ministry said another 13,561 people had been wounded in the Israeli strikes, which began on October 7.



Read more:

First of 20 aid trucks enter besieged Gaza through Rafah border crossing with Egypt

Advertisement