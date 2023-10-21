Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Osama Hamdan (L) of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, speaks to reporters in Sanaa June 27, 2007. (File photo: Reuters)
Osama Hamdan (L) of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, speaks to reporters in Sanaa June 27, 2007. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Hamas says won’t discuss fate of Israeli army captives until aggression on Gaza ends

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Saturday it won’t discuss the fate of Israeli army captives until Israel ends its “aggression” on the Gaza strip.

“Our stance with regards to Israeli army captives is clear: it’s related to a (possible) exchange of prisoners, and we will not discuss it until Israel ends its aggression on Gaza and Palestinians,” Hamas official Osama Hamdan, speaking from Lebanon, told a televised presser.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

About 100,000 protesters join pro-Palestinian march in London

Israel-Gaza war: Hamas releases two American hostages

Hamas says it is working with mediators to ‘close the civilian file’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size