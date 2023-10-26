Brazil’s President calls the Hamas-Israel war a ‘genocide’

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called the ongoing Israel-Hamas war a “genocide,” expressing concerns over the increasing number of children killed in the conflict.

“It’s not a war, it’s a genocide that has killed nearly 2,000 children who have nothing to do with this war, they are victims of this war,” he was quoted as saying by the state-owned news outlet Agencia Brasil on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“I don’t know how a human being is capable of war knowing that the result of that war is the death of innocent children,” Lula said without specifying either Israel or Hamas by name.

Israel declared a total siege on Gaza following the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas in which 1,400 Israelis were killed and around 220 taken hostage.

At least 7,028 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 2,913 children and 1,709 women, the Hamas-run health ministry said on Thursday, marking the highest number of war fatalities in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the region in 2005, according to AFP.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Brazilian president said that he was in discussions with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamin bin al Thani to secure a safe passage for Brazilians stranded in the Gaza Strip, a few kilometers from the border with Egypt, according to Agencia Brasil.

Some 30 Brazilian nationals are in the Gaza Strip awaiting rescue, the state-owned new agency reported.

Lula said that Brazil advocates for the release of all hostages and creation of a humanitarian corridor to allow aid to reach Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.



Read more:

Former Israeli ambassador to UN calls Palestinians ‘horrible, inhuman animals’

Erdogan: West not adhering to international law because blood spilled is Muslims’

Israeli officials disappointed with freed hostage’s description of Hamas’ captivity