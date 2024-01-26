Who are the judges who voted against most ICJ measures in Israel’s genocide case?

The International Court of Justice issued emergency measures after South Africa filed a claim of genocide against Israel but stopped short of calling for a ceasefire in a decision made by 17 judges, most of whom voted in favor of the presented motions.

The court has not yet decided the merits of the genocide allegations, which could take years. The ruling can neither be appealed nor enforced.

Of the 17 judges on the panel, one ad hoc Israeli judge and another permanent ICJ judge voted mostly against the six emergency measures.

The panel is led by President Joan E. Donoghue from the US and Vice-President Kirill Gevorgian from Russia. They head a diverse bench with judges from 13 other countries including Slovakia, France, Morocco, Somalia, China, Uganda, India, Jamaica, Lebanon, Japan, Germany, Australia, and Brazil.

Who are the ICJ judges that voted against motions?

Julia Sebutinde – voted against all motions

Sebutinde is a British-trained Ugandan judge who was also the first African woman to have a spot in the International Court of Justice. Currently in her second term after being re-elected in 2021, Sebutinde has been a member of the court since 2012.

From 2005 to 2011, Sebutinde was a Judge of the Special Court for Sierra Leone, reportedly handling several high-profile war crime and corruption trials.

She holds a Doctorate of Laws, honoris causa, from the University of Edinburgh for distinguished service in the field of international justice and human rights achieved in 2009; a Master of Laws degree with distinction (LL.M.) also from the University of Edinburgh in 1990; and a Bachelor of Laws degree (LL.B.) from Makerere University in Uganda in 1977.

The judge was a Chancellor of the International Health Sciences University (IHSU) in Uganda between 2008 and 2011; a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) between 1996 and 2011; a member of the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ) between 1996 and 2011; and more.

She is an author who has written academic papers, including one titled ‘International Criminal Justice: Balancing Competing Interests: The Challenges Facing Defence Counsel and Counsel for Victims and Witnesses.’

Many social media users have spoken out against Sebutinde for her consistent votes against the provisionary measures.

Aharon Barak – voted against most motions

Barak is an Israeli lawyer who was appointed to the 15-judge panel of the ICJ ahead of South Africa’s case against Israel. Under the ICJ’s rules, a country that does not have a judge to represent its own on the bench can choose an ad hoc judge.

The 87-year-old is a retired judge from the Israeli Supreme Court and a recipient of the Israel Prize for Legal Studies. According to an earlier Channel 12 report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had approved Barak’s appointment.

Barak was born in Lithuania and, studied in Hebrew University’s high school, and continued to study law at the same institution, according to an online profile on the Jerusalem based Yadvashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

He reportedly served as a legal advisor to the government and played a role in the 1978 negotiations with Egypt. He was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1978, where he went on to serve for 28 years.

In his final 11 years on the bench, he reportedly served as the court’s Chief Justice. Barak has been reported to have played a key role in many contested decisions, including a ban on most uses of torture by Israel’s security services and its ruling against government policies that denied Arabs the right to live in some Jewish-majority neighborhoods.

He has been a protested-against individual by far-right Israelis and revered by more secular Jews.

What were the emergency motions passed at ICJ?

South Africa brought the case to the ICJ this month, asking it to grant emergency measures to halt the fighting, which has killed more than 26,000 Palestinians.

It accused Israel of genocide in its offensive that began after Hamas militants stormed from Gaza into Israel, killing 1,200 and kidnapping more than 240. Many of the hostages held in Gaza have been released.

Israel’s request to discard the case was not heeded. Instead, the panel of judges issued six emergency measures ordering Israel to take action to prevent its troops from committing genocide and other forms of punishment and to take steps to improve the humanitarian situation.

The full measures, as seen on the final ICJ order, are as follows: