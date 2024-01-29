Theme
People ride a boat near the Galaxy Leader commercial ship, seized by Yemen's Houthis last month, off the coast of al-Salif, Yemen December 5, 2023. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People ride a boat near the Galaxy Leader commercial ship, seized by Yemen's Houthis last month, off the coast of al-Salif, Yemen December 5, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Danish frigate departs for the Red Sea to assist US-led operation fighting Houthis

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Denmark on Monday sent a frigate towards the Red Sea, where it will participate in a US-led coalition to safeguard commercial traffic against attacks by Yemen’s Houthis.

Shipping firms have since December diverted hundreds of vessels around southern Africa’s Cape of Good Hope in order to avoid attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis. The journey around Africa takes 10-14 days longer and is more costly than the passage via the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

“Someone has to stand up for free world trade, and we have taken on the responsibility to help make that happen,” Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told reporters on board the frigate Ivar Huitfeldt before it departed the Korsor naval base.

The attacks target a route that accounts for about 15 percent of the world’s shipping traffic and acts as a vital conduit between Europe and Asia.

Denmark, home to shipping company Maersk, is sending the frigate to the area as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian formed last month aimed at protecting merchant vessels.

The Danish Parliament is expected to approve a resolution to send the warship into the area on February 6, the Defense Ministry said.

With AFP

