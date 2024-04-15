Theme
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (R) speaks during a press conference with his counterpart from South Africa Naledi Pandor (not pictured) in Tehran on October 22, 2023. (AFP)
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. (AFP)

Iran FM sends flowers to IRGC commander as ‘thank you’ for Israel attack

Iran’s foreign minister sent a bouquet of flowers to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander responsible for Iran’s missile operations to express gratitude for the recent attack on Israel, state media reported on Monday.

“Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian thanked the head of the IRGC’s aerospace unit Amirali Hajizadeh for the [attack against Israel] by sending a bouquet of flowers,” Iran’s Fars news agency reported, sharing an image of the flowers it said were sent by Amir-Abdollahian.

The flowers Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian sent to IRGC commander Amirali Hajizadeh as a “thank you” for the attack on Israel, according to Iran’s Fars news agency. (Fars)
The flowers Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian sent to IRGC commander Amirali Hajizadeh as a “thank you” for the attack on Israel, according to Iran’s Fars news agency. (Fars)

The Israeli military said that Iran launched over 300 drones and missiles toward Israeli territory late Saturday, causing several injuries but no deaths.

IRGC commander Amirali Hajizadeh. (AFP)
IRGC commander Amirali Hajizadeh. (AFP)

Iran said its attack was “completely successful,” but Israel said that the majority of the drones and missiles were intercepted before reaching Israeli territory with assistance from allies, including the US.

Iran’s attack, the first-ever direct Iranian assault on Israel, was in retaliation for a deadly strike on Tehran’s consulate in Damascus on April 1, which killed seven IRGC members, including two senior commanders.

