Number of deaths in Libyan city of Derna could reach 20,000: Mayor

The estimated number of deaths in the Libyan city of Derna after a catastrophic flood could reach 18,000 to 20,000, based on the number of wiped-out districts, Derna’s mayor, Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, told Al Arabiya TV on Wednesday.

