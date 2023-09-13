Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Streets flooded after storm Danial in Marj, Libya, September 11, 2023. (Libya Almasar TV via AP)
Streets flooded after storm Danial in Marj, Libya, September 11, 2023. (Libya Almasar TV via AP)

Number of deaths in Libyan city of Derna could reach 20,000: Mayor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The estimated number of deaths in the Libyan city of Derna after a catastrophic flood could reach 18,000 to 20,000, based on the number of wiped-out districts, Derna’s mayor, Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, told Al Arabiya TV on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Read more:

United Kingdom announces £1 mn aid package for Libya after flood

Egypt to build ‘shelter camps’ for Libya flood survivors

IOM Libya says at least 30,000 individuals displaced in Derna by storm Daniel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size