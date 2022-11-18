Theme
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron meet on the sidelines of APEC Summit in Bangkok. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron meet on the sidelines of APEC Summit in Bangkok. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets France’s Macron, Asia leaders in Bangkok

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman met with country leaders on Friday, including France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Bangkok.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shake hands in Bangkok, Thailand. (SPA)
French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shake hands in Bangkok, Thailand. (SPA)

He also met with the President of the Indonesia Republic Joko Widodo, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, and the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bangkok. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bangkok. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Bangkok. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Bangkok. (SPA)

During each meeting, the crown prince and the leaders discussed ways to enhance their countries’ bilateral ties and cooperation, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Thailand. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Thailand. (SPA)

The crown prince had arrived in Thailand – the first such visit from a Saudi leader to the country – on Thursday, where he was greeted by Prime Minister and Thailand Defense Minister, General Prayuth Chan-ocha.

The APEC Forum will take place on November 18-19 and will see 23 countries participate to discuss the global economic conditions.

