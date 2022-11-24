Saudi’s Green Falcons begin preparations for second World Cup game against Poland

After its stunning win against Argentina, the Saudi national team has begun preparations for its second game in the FIFA World Cup against Poland this Saturday.



Saturday’s game against Poland will be the team’s second match after facing Argentina on Tuesday. The Kingdom is in Group C for the first stages of the tournament, which also includes Mexico. Saudi Arabia is expected to meet Mexico on November 30.





The players on Wednesday started their preparations for the game against Poland with a recovery session under the supervision of the coach Herve Renard, according to the team’s official Twitter account.



In the post, the Green Falcons announced that midfielder Salman Al-Faraj, who is also the team’s captain, has sustained an injury in his left shinbone. Al-Faraj was forced to leave the match against Argentina due to the injury.





Also during Tuesday’s game, player Yasser al-Shahrani sustained serious injuries that required him to undergo surgery. Al-Shahrani clashed with goalkeeper Mohammed al-Owais as they were both trying to defend a shot.



The team announced that it will resume preparations for the game against Poland on Thursday with a training session that is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. local time.





The Green Falcons first game facing Argentina ended with a historic 2-1 win causing a wave of celebrations across the Kingdom and the Arab world.



