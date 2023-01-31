Ronaldo reportedly sells private jet to buy a bigger one

Cristiano Ronaldo has found a buyer for his $25 million private jet, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

The custom Gulfstream G200, of which there are only 250 units, has been on sale since July.

The Portuguese striker reportedly purchased the aircraft for $25 million in 2015, according to The Mirror.

Partner Georgina Rodriguez shared some photos appearing to show off the jet’s luxury interior on her Instagram page as the family flew over to Saudi Arabia following Cristiano’s signing with Al Nassr.

The jet reportedly can accommodate up to four passengers and a small crew.

Spanish newspaper EsDiario reported that Ronaldo was selling the G200 in order to upgrade to a larger jet.

The buyer’s identity and the selling price have not been disclosed.

Ronaldo signed a deal with Al Nassr at the end of 2022, reportedly one of the highest-paying contracts in football history.

He has since made Riyadh his home, after leaving previous club Manchester United.

The 37-year-old recently told British journalist Piers Morgan that he was “absolutely loving Saudi, on and off the pitch.”

