Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry opens applications for military jobs for both genders
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense on Tuesday announced that applications are open for various military jobs for both men and women.
The required qualifications for both genders include a high school diploma, a bachelor’s degree, and a diploma. The only qualification specific to men is an industrial secondary school diploma.
Interested parties can submit their applications through the Joint Military Recruitment Command website under the defense ministry.
Saudi Arabia allowed women to join the armed forces in 2019, as part of a broad program of social and economic reforms.
Women were allowed to sign up to join the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and Armed Forces Medical Services.
They could be recruited as soldiers, lance corporals, corporals, sergeants, and staff sergeants, according to the ministry.
The move comes under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 initiative, introducing reforms that advance Saudi Arabian women in various fields.
